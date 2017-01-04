BRIEF-TYLER TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES MODRIA
* MODRIA FOUNDERS, MANAGEMENT, AND EMPLOYEES JOINING TYLER WILL BE PART OF COURTS & JUSTICE DIVISION
Jan 4 Eric Sprott:
* Eric Sprott announces investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
* Eric Sprott says purchased 1,000 common shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd at a price of $7.21 per share
* Eric Sprott says beneficially owns and controls approximately 9.5% of outstanding Kirkland Lake Gold shares on a non-diluted basis Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.