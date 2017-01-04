Jan 4 Vistula Group SA :

* Dec. 2016 revenue 91.6 million zlotys ($21.86 million), up 12.7 percent year on year

* Fy 2016 prelim. revenue 598.1 million zlotys, up 15.6 percent year on year

* Its retail space at the end of Dec. 2016 at 30,500 m2, up 9 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1905 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)