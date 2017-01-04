BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Vistula Group SA :
* Dec. 2016 revenue 91.6 million zlotys ($21.86 million), up 12.7 percent year on year
* Fy 2016 prelim. revenue 598.1 million zlotys, up 15.6 percent year on year
* Its retail space at the end of Dec. 2016 at 30,500 m2, up 9 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1905 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)