BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Eurocash SA :
* Acquires Eko Holding SA which operates about 250 stores in southwest Poland
* Poland's anti-monopoly watchdog UOKiK agreed on the takeover of retailer EKO Holding in Dec.
* Signed a preliminary deal to buy the company in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)