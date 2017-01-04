BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Encanto Potash Corp
* Encanto Potash - Completed foundation for evolutionary offtake agreement with National Federation of Farmers' Procurement, processing and retailing cooperatives of India Ltd
* Encanto-Terms of offtake agreement summarized in memorandum of agreement providing for minimum supply of 5 million tonnes per year for minimum 20 year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure