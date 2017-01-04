BRIEF-Advantage Partners has created a 60 bln yen takeover fund - Nikkei
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
Jan 4 General Electric Co :
* GE to develop competitive financing to stimulate growth in additive manufacturing
* General Electric Co - GE Additive Business will collaborate with GE Capital to sell and finance metal additive machines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advantage Partners has created a 60 billion yen ($540 million) fund to acquire small and midsize companies - Nikkei
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.