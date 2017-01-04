BRIEF-Advantage Partners has created a 60 bln yen takeover fund - Nikkei
Jan 4 Kancelaria Medius SA :
* Funds managed by Trigon TFI raise their stake in company to 51.72 percent from 42.47 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said that markets are "probably fully priced at this moment," and that second-quarter earnings and growth could disappoint investors.