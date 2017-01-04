BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Nikkei:
* Aeon Co Ltd's group operating income looks to have climbed 5% to about 85 billion yen ($724 million) in the March-November period - Nikkei
* Aeon's operating revenue likely rose 1% on the year to around 6.1 trillion yen for March-November period - Nikkei
* For the full year, Aeon Co Ltd is expected to leave intact its net earnings forecast of around 10 billion yen -Nikkei
* In the September-November quarter, Aeon's operating income probably rose about 50% year on year - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iElMs4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)