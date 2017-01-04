Jan 4 Nikkei:

* Aeon Co Ltd's group operating income looks to have climbed 5% to about 85 billion yen ($724 million) in the March-November period - Nikkei

* Aeon's operating revenue likely rose 1% on the year to around 6.1 trillion yen for March-November period - Nikkei

* For the full year, Aeon Co Ltd is expected to leave intact its net earnings forecast of around 10 billion yen -Nikkei

* In the September-November quarter, Aeon's operating income probably rose about 50% year on year - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iElMs4)