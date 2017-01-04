BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 5 Nikkei:
* Toray Industries to spend 5 billion yen to 6 billion yen on construction of one of the world's largest plants for processing bagasse in Thailand
* Toray industries will form a JV with Japan's Mitsui Sugar in bangkok this month, with Toray owning 67% and Mitsui Sugar holding 33%
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016