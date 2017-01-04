Jan 5 Macy's Inc
* Macy's, Inc. announces actions to streamline store
portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute real
estate strategy
* Macy's Inc - closure of 68 stores and reorganization of
field structure
* Macy's Inc - actions announced are estimated to generate
annual expense savings of approximately $550 million, beginning
in 2017
* Macy's Inc - savings, combined with savings from
initiatives implemented in early 2016, exceed $500 million goal
communicated in fall of 2015
* Macy's- about $250 million of charges or 50 cents per
share (of which about $210 million is expected to be cash) are
expected to be recorded in q4 of 2016
* Macy's- charges are in addition to $249 million recorded
in q2 as estimate of asset impairment and other charges
primarily related to 2016 store closings
* Macy's Inc - "we continue to experience declining traffic
in our stores where majority of our business is still
transacted"
* Macy's Inc - "we expect our 2017 change in comparable
sales to be relatively consistent with our november/december
sales trend"
