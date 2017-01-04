Jan 4 LMI Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace names new senior leaders, makes
organizational changes that improve operating efficiency
* LMI Aerospace Inc - has appointed Jay Inman as president
of engineering services
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - with Inman's promotion, company has
eliminated role he previously held as engineering services chief
operating officer
* Lmi Aerospace Inc - named Keith Schrader as vice president
of operations, overseeing its aerostructures operations and
supporting functions
* Lmi Aerospace - in new role, Schrader to lead consolidated
operations organization comprising all assembly, machining,
fabrication, composites, processing sites
