Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December quarter operating margin
of 10.5 - 11.0%
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees, excluding items, Delta's
normalized operating margin for Dec quarter expected to be in
14.5 - 15.0% range
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees non - fuel unit costs including
profit sharing for December quarter are expected to be up
approximately 10%
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter CASM-ex including
profit sharing to be up about 10 percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter cargo and other
revenue $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Dec quarter system capacity up
about 1 percent
Source text: (bit.ly/2hR0NVU)
