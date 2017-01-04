BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 SDM Group Holdings Ltd :
* Company proposes to raise not less than HK$40.00 million and not more than HK$48.48 million, before expenses
* To issue 100 million to 121.2 million offer shares
* Subscription price of HK$0.40 per offer share
* Company entered into underwriting agreement with underwriter China-Hong Kong Link Securities Company
* Company intends to apply net proceeds from open offer for development of its pre-school education business
* Net proceeds from offer are estimated to be not less than about HK$39.3 million and not more than about HK$47.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)