BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 U Banquet Group Holding Ltd :
* Company to place up to an aggregate of 93 million new shares at HK$1.61 per share
* Gross proceeds of placing will amount to approximately HK$149.73 million
* Gross proceeds of placing will amount to approximately HK$149.73 million

* Net proceeds receivable by company, after deducting relevant expenses incurred in relation to placing, are estimated to be about HK$146.74 million
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016