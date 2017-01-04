Jan 4 U Banquet Group Holding Ltd :

* Company to place up to an aggregate of 93 million new shares at HK$1.61 per share

* Gross proceeds of placing will amount to approximately HK$149.73 million

* Net proceeds receivable by company, after deducting relevant expenses incurred in relation to placing, are estimated to be about HK$146.74 million