BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 4 Societe LDC SA :
* 9 months revenue 2.62 billion euros ($2.74 billion) versus 2.55 billion euros year ago
* The group confirms its target of 5 pct growth in its current operating income for the group as a whole exercise
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016