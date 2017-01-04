Jan 4 Societe LDC SA :

* 9 months revenue 2.62 billion euros ($2.74 billion) versus 2.55 billion euros year ago

* The group confirms its target of 5 pct growth in its current operating income for the group as a whole exercise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)