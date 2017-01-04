BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
Jan 4 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) limited extends consent solicitation
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) -deadline by which co must receive consents on a resolution of its shareholders to approve a substantial sale of its assets extended
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says consent solicitation deadline extended until january 26, 2017
* Ultrapetrol (bahamas) ltd says all other terms and conditions of consent solicitation remain unchanged
* External auditors issued statement of "material uncertainty related to going concern" for co's financial statements for FY 2016