US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as energy, bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)
Jan 4 Cummins Inc :
* Reached agreement to resolve patent infringement claims against ADP Distributors Inc and ADP Distributors USA Inc, which do business as Rotomaster
* Litigation related to Rotomaster's infringement of Cummins' turbocharger patents in U.S. and overseas
* As per settlement, Rotomaster shall cease producing infringing products in any countries where Cummins has valid patent rights
* Rotomaster acknowledged that Cummins' patents are valid and enforceable and that Rotomaster infringed patents
* As per settlement, Rotomaster will also cease infringing activities in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.