UPDATE 2-Merkel, minister stress U.S. ties after critical Trump tweet
* Foreign minister warns against beer tent, twitter exchanges
Jan 5 CBL & Associates Properties Inc
* CBL & Associates Properties, inc. Announces plans for future redevelopment of four Macy's locations
* CBL & Associates Properties inc says as part of its announced store closures, today Macy's announced its intention to close four locations in CBL portfolio
* CBL & Associates Properties inc - redevelopment of four Macy's anchor locations in CBL portfolio are expected to close in 2017
* CBL has entered into an agreement to purchase three stores from Macy's for a total consideration of $5 million.
* At layton hills mall, CBL is finalizing negotiations with a new anchor store to replace Macy's
* CBL & Associates Properties - redevelopment plans for the three locations in the CBL portfolio will be announced as replacement users are finalized
* CBL & Associates Properties - Macy's will also close its store at river ridge mall in Lynchburg, VA, in which CBL holds a minority interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.