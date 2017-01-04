Jan 5 CBL & Associates Properties Inc

* CBL & Associates Properties, inc. Announces plans for future redevelopment of four Macy's locations

* CBL & Associates Properties inc says as part of its announced store closures, today Macy's announced its intention to close four locations in CBL portfolio

* CBL & Associates Properties inc - redevelopment of four Macy's anchor locations in CBL portfolio are expected to close in 2017

* CBL has entered into an agreement to purchase three stores from Macy's for a total consideration of $5 million.

* At layton hills mall, CBL is finalizing negotiations with a new anchor store to replace Macy's

* CBL & Associates Properties - redevelopment plans for the three locations in the CBL portfolio will be announced as replacement users are finalized

* CBL & Associates Properties - Macy's will also close its store at river ridge mall in Lynchburg, VA, in which CBL holds a minority interest