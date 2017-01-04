BRIEF-Alma Market Q1 net loss widens to 12.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 5 China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd
* On 4 jan, Mengniu entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Success Dairy II
* Deal for a consideration of hk$1.87 billion
* Consideration represents hk$1.94 per CMD share
* Mengniu has conditionally agreed to acquire and Success Dairy II has conditionally agreed to sell 965.5 million CMD shares
* Consideration for subject shares payable by Mengniu shall be funded by internal resources and external debt facilities
* Mengniu has no intention to terminate employment of any employee or other personnel of CMD group
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016