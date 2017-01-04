Jan 5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals files form 10-q for third quarter
2016
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says -revenue and eps for
full year 2016 expected to be within previously guided ranges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.63, revenue view $3.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alexion Pharma - audit and finance committee concluded,
based on facts of investigation, previously issued financial
results do not require restatement
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals-undertaking remedial actions such
as expanded training programs, implementing new processes
related to financial reporting
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - together with other process
and procedure changes, management believes material weakness
will be effectively remediated during 2017
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows no instances of
improper revenue recognition associated with pull-in sales were
identified, all soliris orders were valid
* Alexion Pharma-investigation shows there were no instances
where soliris was sold to build stock of unwanted product
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - co concluded there was material
weakness in internal controls over financial reporting as of dec
31, 2015 and subsequent qtrs
