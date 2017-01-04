Jan 4 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great Lakes announces management and board transitions
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - board of directors
accelerated date of retirement of CEO, Jonathan Berger, to
January 3, 2017
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - accepted Berger's
resignation from board of directors
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - consistent with terms of
his contract, Berger will remain available to assist with
transition of new CEO, as necessary
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Uhler has been appointed
chairman of board, effective immediately
* Mark Marinko, who has served as co's chief financial
officer since 2014, will serve as interim CEO
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Uhler is assuming role
from major general (ret.) Michael Walsh who requested to step
down as chairman
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - Marinko is expected to
continue in CFO role when Petterson assumes CEO role
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: