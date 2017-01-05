BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 U.S. Energy Corp
* U.S. Energy Corp extends participation agreement with Ironhorse
* U.S. Energy Corp - co and Ironhorse entered into new agreement dated January 3, 2017 extending time for co to provide proof of funding to January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)