BRIEF-Arrow Electronics names Citrix distributor in U.S., Canada
Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada
Jan 5 Mexter Technology Bhd
* unit to enter into collaboration agreement on 5 jan with Chief Solutions Sdn. Bhd and Umch Technology Sdn. Bhd.
* deal to commercialize mexter home care, a connected fitness and health tracking solution designed and developed by umch and cssb
deal will have no material effect on EPS, NTA, of the company for financial year ending 31 march 2017
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm