Jan 5 Gravita India Ltd

* Gravita India Ltd says started commercial production of lead metal from new recycling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

* Gravita India Ltd says plant is having production capacity od 12,000 MTPA

* Gravita India Ltd says project cost is about INR 250 million, about INR 154.6 million funded by way of loan from Punjab National Bank