Jan 5 Baloise Holding AG :
* Germany's regulator BaFin approves transfer of life
portfolio
* Baloise Holding - Basler Versicherungen in Germany has
received approval from country's federal financial supervisory
authority (BaFin) to transfer closed portfolio held by German
branch of Baloise Life ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group
* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG, Hamburg is not
affected by planned transaction
* Completion is expected to take place in January 2017
* 87 employees who were responsible for this life insurance
portfolio to date will join Frankfurter Leben Group on
completion of transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)