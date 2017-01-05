BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Celyad SA :
* Celyad announces registration of the first patient in the Belgian THINK trial
* A first colorectal cancer patient has been registered at institut Jules Bordet
* CAR-T NKR-2 processing started yesterday at Celyad's manufacturing facility, in Mont-Saint-Guibert
* Blood was collected from this patient and first CAR-T NKR-2 dose level infusion (3x108 cells) is expected in January 2017
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update