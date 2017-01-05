BRIEF-Prfoods Q1 group revenues up by 3.2 percent at 10.6 million euros
* SAYS Q1 GROUP REVENUES GREW TO 10.6 MILLION EUROS, BY 0.3 MILLION EUROS I.E. 3.2%
Jan 5 Emmi AG :
* Since 2010, Emmi has gradually expanded its international goat's milk network
* With takeover of american family company Jackson-Mitchell, Inc., Emmi is investing further in this attractive market
With takeover of american family company Jackson-Mitchell, Inc., Emmi is investing further in this attractive market
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico