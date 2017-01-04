BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Washington Federal Inc
* Washington Federal - effective April 1, 2017, CEO Roy Whitehead will resign as chief executive officer of both company and bank - SEC filing
* Washington Federal - Whitehead will transition to position of executive chairman of board of directors of company and bank
* Washington Federal - effective April 1, CEO Brent Beardall will be promoted to position of president, chief executive officer for both company and bank Source text: (bit.ly/2j5UzO5) Further company coverage:
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.