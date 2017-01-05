BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Amazon.Com Inc
* Says it is bringing Amazon books to the shops at Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center in New York City in 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)