BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Valneva SE :
* Valneva announces new research license agreement with MSD Animal Health for development of vaccines in EB66 cell line Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2hTvfi5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: