BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Cellnovo Group SA :
* Cellnovo and Diabeloop update on artificial pancreas
* Cellnovo Group and Diabeloop developing an artificial pancreas system, announce today that they have reached several milestones in their artificial pancreas programme
* Results of a first study of Diabeloop algorithm, paired with Cellnovo pump in 36 patients at 9 centres showed positive outcomes
* Given positive outcome, Cellnovo has delivered its first bluetooth pumps to Diabeloop in preparation for next clinical study, which will start in February 2017.
* This new study will be aimed at generating data for purpose of obtaining a CE mark for Diabeloop artificial pancreas combined with Cellnovo system. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: