BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Som Distilleries And Breweries Ltd
* Som Distilleries and Breweries says launched legend whisky in regular segment in state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Source text [Som Distilleries and Breweries says launched legend whisky in regular segment in state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago