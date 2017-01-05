BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Worldline SA :
* Has entered into a mutually beneficial co-development relationship with Hease Robotics
* Signed a partnership to enable extended services on customer-facing robots in public places Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)