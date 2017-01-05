BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Trigano :
* Entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Protej to purchase 99,08% of the company in a view to acquire Adria Group
* Adria is profitable, employs around 1,500 people and achieved a turnover close to 350 million euros ($369 million) in 2016, says Trigano.
* Acquisition shall generate significant synergies
* Part of Trigano's strategy of development through external growth in the fields of leisure vehicles, accessories for leisure vehicles and trailers.
($1 = 0.9480 euros)
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm