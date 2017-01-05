BRIEF-Tradedoubler says has repurchased bonds
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 5 PLDT Inc :
* Company was served a copy of Supreme Court's November 22, 2016 decision in Roy III v. Herbosa, Et Al., G.R. No. 207246
* SC dismisses petitions filed by Jose M. Roy III & other petitioners-in-intervention against chairperson Teresita Herbosa of Securities & Exchange Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has repurchased SEK 61 m of nominal value of its own bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017