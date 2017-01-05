BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering of common stock
Jan 5 Ardian/Piz'wich:
* Buys minority stake in frozen snacks firm Piz'wich
* Piz'wich had 2016 sales of 14 million euros ($14.8 million).
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)