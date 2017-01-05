BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
* total sales volume of group for month of december 2016 reached 108,230 units
* board set group's sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 million units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016
* group's exports volume was 1,382 units in december 2016, up around 70%
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update