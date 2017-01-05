BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Reserve Bank Of India:
* clarification regarding specified bank notes (SBNs)
* clarifies periodical SBN figures released based on aggregation of accounting entries done at large no of currency chests all over the country
* now that scheme come to end on Dec 30, 2016, these figures would need to be reconciled with physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors
* already initiated this process and till this is completed any estimate may not indicate the actual numbers of the SBNs that have been returned
* taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs received at an early date Source text: (bit.ly/2iDV6K9) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago