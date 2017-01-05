Jan 5 Reserve Bank Of India:

* clarification regarding specified bank notes (SBNs)

* clarifies periodical SBN figures released based on aggregation of accounting entries done at large no of currency chests all over the country

* now that scheme come to end on Dec 30, 2016, these figures would need to be reconciled with physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors

* already initiated this process and till this is completed any estimate may not indicate the actual numbers of the SBNs that have been returned

* taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs received at an early date