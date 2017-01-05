BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Neovacs SA :
* Signs partnership with Sunnybrook Institute of Toronto for preclinical development of VEGF Kinoïde to treat colorectal cancer and ovarian cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: