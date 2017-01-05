BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Bank of Maharashtra Ltd
* Says revision of marginal cost of funds based lending rates
* Says sets 1 year MCLR at 8.95 percent Source text: bit.ly/2iDhiUx Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago