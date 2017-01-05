BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Nicox SA :
* Provides clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251 in blepharitis
* Pre-IND meeting on NCX 4251 with FDA completed
* Phase 2 expected to start Q4 2017
* Subject to IND filing and acceptance, co plans to initiate this phase 2 clinical trial during the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects the trial to take approximately 1 year to complete
* Approval of a new drug application (NDA) for NCX 4251 on or before July 1, 2021 would trigger a milestone payment of up to 10 million dollars in co's shares to former shareholders of Aciex Therapeutics, Inc
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update