BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Fashion B Air SA :
* Announces distribution agreement in India
* Agreement in India is with website 'the French Boudoir'
* Company will also open a shop in Marseille in Spring Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iSipgS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm