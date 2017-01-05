BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Prima Biomed Ltd
* Asx alert-prima enters new mta with cytlimic-prr.ax
* Under agreement Prima will provide imp321 for formulation development targeting new pre-clinical and clinical development study to be conducted by CYTLIMIC
* Has entered into a new collaboration agreement with Japan's CYTLIMIC
* Development will be funded by CYTLIMIC and MTA will be revenue generating for Prima Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: