Jan 5 Implanet :

* Announces new patent further strengthening Jazz Platform intellectual property

* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted it a European patent for its Jazz Implant`s Universal Tensioning System

* This latest European patent concerns Jazz Implant`s tensioning system, which is principal element of its instrumentation.

* It follows patent granted in Aug. 2016 by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)