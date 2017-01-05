BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Implanet :
* Announces new patent further strengthening Jazz Platform intellectual property
* European Patent Office (EPO) has granted it a European patent for its Jazz Implant`s Universal Tensioning System
* This latest European patent concerns Jazz Implant`s tensioning system, which is principal element of its instrumentation.
* It follows patent granted in Aug. 2016 by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update