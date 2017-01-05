BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Papilly AB (publ) :
* Plans expansion of sales organization and capital increase
* Proposes capital increase of up to about 6 million Swedish crowns ($661,959)
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: