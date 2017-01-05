BRIEF-India's Bal Pharma posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus loss 17.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Air Liquide :
* Announces the acquisition of Serdex to enlarge its offer of natural active ingredients
* Subsidiary Seppic, designer and supplier of specialty ingredients for health and beauty, recently finalized acquisition of Serdex division of Bayer
* Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals announces granting of type-c meeting request by FDA and provides positive clinical trial update