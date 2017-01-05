UPDATE 3-Scotiabank gets international lift, beats earnings forecast
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
Jan 5 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd
* discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of Securities Of China Construction Bank Corporation
* disposed on-market a total of 9.6 million CCB shares in a series of transactions conducted during 20 december 2016 to 29 december
* disposal for aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately hk$55.4 million(excluding transaction costs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank has stress tested against 50 pct house price declines (Adds comment from analyst, CEO, CRO)
* TIKEHAU IM FINANCES WITH A UNITRANCHE THE ACQUISITION OF CENTAURO RENT A CAR BY PORTOBELLO CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)