Jan 5 C&D International Investment Group Ltd

* Yi Yue entered into Zhao Run share transfer agreement under which yi yue agreed to purchase 30% equity interests in jv

* Cash consideration under each of zhao run share transfer agreement and licheng share transfer agreement rmb21.7 million

* Also entered into Licheng share transfer agreement pursuant to which licheng agreed to sell 30% equity interests in JV

* Cash consideration for licheng acquisition shall be RMB21.million