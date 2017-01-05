Jan 5 Enra Group Bhd :

* Unit Enra Oil & Gas Services and unit of Icon Energy Ltd entered into a shareholders' agreement

* Parties shall procure the JV company to be incorporated in Malaysia with an authorised share capital of 4 million rgt

* Agreement to jointly estabish co to provide low cost solutions to upstream oil and gas industry within and outside Malaysia

* "The proposed JV is not expected to have any effect on the issued and paid-up share capital of the company"

* Proposed JV is not expected to have any material effect on EPS of the Enra Group for fy ending 31 march 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2jdcN4c] Further company coverage: