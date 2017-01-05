BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd :
* Expects to report unrealized gain on investment in listed financial assets at fair value through profit and loss for year end 31 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.