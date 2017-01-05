Jan 5 Keyrus SA :

* Announces that it is assisting Carrefour group with launch of its e-commerce activities in Brazil

* The first project is an online sales platform for non-food products which now covers entire national territory of Brazil

* Strategic partnership between Keyrus and Carrefour group in Brazil is a long-term one, comprising a second and third stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)