BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 5 Keyrus SA :
* Announces that it is assisting Carrefour group with launch of its e-commerce activities in Brazil
* The first project is an online sales platform for non-food products which now covers entire national territory of Brazil
* Strategic partnership between Keyrus and Carrefour group in Brazil is a long-term one, comprising a second and third stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm